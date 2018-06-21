TODAY'S PAPER
House immigration bill has $99.2 billion mistake

The legislation mistakenly says it would provide $24.8 billion "for each" of the next five years.

The text will be corrected in a procedural vote the House expects to take Thursday. Photo Credit: AP / J. Scott Applewhite

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — There's an embarrassing, $99.2 billion oops in a House immigration bill.

The Republican-written measure was supposed to give initial approval for $24.8 billion spread over the next five years for President Donald Trump's proposed border wall with Mexico and other security measures.

Instead, the legislation says it would provide $24.8 billion "for each" of the next five years.

Republicans call it a drafting mistake.

The text will be corrected in a procedural vote the House expects to take Thursday.

The error is in a bill that offers no pathway to citizenship for many young migrants who came to the United States illegally as children and has stringent restrictions on legal immigration. The measure seems certain to be defeated.

The House also plans to vote on a more moderate GOP immigration bill.

By The Associated Press

