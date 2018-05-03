TODAY'S PAPER
House chaplain seeks to withdraw resignation

The Rev. Patrick J. Conroy, who was fired

The Rev. Patrick J. Conroy, who was fired last week as House chaplain, stands on the Capitol steps in Washington in 2016. Photo Credit: AP / J. Scott Applewhite

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — The embattled chaplain of the House of Representatives is seeking to withdraw his resignation in a caustic letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan.

The Rev. Patrick Conroy accuses a top Ryan aide of telling him "something like 'Maybe it's time that we had a chaplain that wasn't a Catholic.' "

Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican and a Catholic himself, forced Conroy to tender his resignation last month, sparking a firestorm. Ryan has said he was dissatisfied with Conroy's pastoral care to lawmakers.

Conroy said in a two-page letter that he has never "heard a complaint about my ministry" as House chaplain. Instead, Conroy said, top Ryan aide Jonathan Burks told him the speaker wanted his resignation, and cited a prayer last year that was potentially critical of the GOP tax bill.

