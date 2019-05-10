TODAY'S PAPER
House Democrat issues subpoenas for Trump tax returns

Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal issued the subpoenas Friday, days after Mnuchin refused to comply with demands to turn over Trump's returns.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin arrives at the Office

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin arrives at the Office of the United States Trade Representative in Washington, D.C. on May 10, 2019 for trade talks between the United States and China. Photo Credit: AP/Andrew Harnik

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — A top House Democrat has issued subpoenas for six years of President Donald Trump's tax returns, giving Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig a deadline of next Friday to deliver them.

Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal issued the subpoenas Friday, days after Mnuchin refused to comply with demands to turn over Trump's returns. Mnuchin told the panel he wouldn't provide Trump's tax records because the panel's request "lacks a legitimate legislative purpose," as Supreme Court precedent requires.

Neal is reminding the two Trump appointees in a Friday letter that federal law states that the IRS "shall furnish" the tax returns of any individual upon the request of the chairmen of Congress' tax-writing committees. He says Ways and Means "has never been denied" a request.

By The Associated Press

