WASHINGTON — The U.S. House narrowly approved a budget blueprint that will enable Republicans to enact sweeping tax cuts, but also will scrap taxpayer deductions for state and local taxes, which some lawmakers warned will be a blow to high-tax states like New York.

The budget plan passed by a 216 to 212 vote, with a combination of ultraconservative Republicans and high-tax state congressmen, including Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) and Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley), joining Democrats in voting no.

King said the termination of deductions for state and local taxes “devastating” to New York, calling it “a battle of survival for Long Island” where taxes will rise and home values fall for many people whose main asset is the house they live in.

The budget resolution, now approved by both chambers, will be used as a framework for Republican lawmakers to negotiate the final sweeping legislation they hope to pass this year for tax cuts they say will help the middle class and make the economy boom.

The resolution also makes it easier for the 52 Senate Republicans to approve the final tax legislation, allowing them to pass it with a simple majority vote instead of needing 60 votes to break a filibuster by Democrats, who say the tax cuts will mainly help the rich.

The Republican tax plan aims to cut the corporate income tax rate from 35 percent to 20 percent, eliminate the estate tax, set a 25 percent tax on so-called pass through entities, and lower taxes for individuals while giving families a larger standard deduction.

The plan, however, would create a major deficit that Republicans argue will be covered in part by the growth of the economy, but they concede they need to eliminate tax breaks to make up for some of the lost revenue.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

All of the House members representing Long Island voted no.

King, who voted no on the budget resolution in the first House vote on Oct. 5, has tried to rally opposition to the bill changed and approved by the Senate last week.

Zeldin, who voted for the resolution earlier this month, said Wednesday in a statement, “After the Senate recently added anti-SALT language to their budget resolution that was not in the earlier passed House version, I decided not to vote in favor of Thursday’s budget vote without a workable solution to this issue.”

Seven of the nine New York Republicans in the House voted no. Voting yes were Rep. Chris Collins of Clarence, an early and staunch Trump supporter, and Rep. Tom Reed of Corning.

Democrats Reps. Kathleen Rice of Garden City, Tom Suozzi of Glen Cove and Gregory Meeks of St. Albans also voted no.

Several Republicans from New Jersey also voted no, led by Rep. Tom McArthur (R-N.J.).