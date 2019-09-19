TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
66° Good Afternoon
NewsNation

House OKs measure to prevent possible end-of-month shutdown

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters just after the House Judiciary Committee approved guidelines for impeachment hearings on President Donald Trump, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 12. Photo Credit: AP/J. Scott Applewhite

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — The House has passed a short-term ending bill to prevent a federal shutdown when the budget year ends Sept. 30.

The bipartisan measure, approved by a 301-123 vote, would give lawmakers until the Thanksgiving break to negotiate and pass $1.4 trillion worth of annual agency spending bills.

The Senate is scheduled to approve the stopgap measure next week.

The agency spending bills would fill in the details of this summer's budget and debt agreement between President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The House-passed measure also extends some expiring federal programs and replenishes Trump's bailout of farmers who've been hurt by the U.S. trade dispute with China.

Senators are tied up in knots over how to proceed on the 12 annual spending bills.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

An exhibit about a 1962 prison escape made 7 famous prison escapes in U.S. history
Robert Gaafar, 35, of Rockville Centre, described the LI man who survived Las Vegas shooting speaks on gun bill
Democratic presidential hopefuls participate in the second Democratic 5 memorable moments from the Democratic debate, night 2
The 10 candidates onstage Wednesday night at the 10 quotes that stood out during the Democratic debate, night 1
President Donald Trump says Jewish people who vote Trump: Jews who vote for Dems uninformed, disloyal
Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search