TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Evening
CLOSINGS
42° Good Evening
NewsNation

Police: Pot smokers find caged tiger in abandoned house

By The Associated Press
Print

HOUSTON — Houston police say some people who went into an abandoned home to smoke marijuana found a caged tiger.

They called police on Monday and the major offender animal cruelty unit and animal shelter volunteers arrived on the scene. Authorities nicknamed the tiger "Tyson" after the movie "The Hangover."

Officials tell KHOU-TV the tiger was well fed, but the cage was secured by a nylon strap and screwdriver. Officials say it could easily open and the tiger could have gone on a "rampage."

The tiger was taken to an animal shelter and will be transferred to an undisclosed animal sanctuary in Texas.

It's legal to own a tiger in Texas if the owner has a wild game permit. But it is illegal to have a tiger in Houston.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

An aerial view of Thwaites Glacier in the Get a bigger view: Stunning images from space
President Donald Trump is belittling the Senate's top Trump blasts Schumer ahead of address on unity
Dancers perform traditional lion and dragon dances in Asia celebrates Year of the Pig
A bundled-up commuter makes her way through The See photos of extreme cold weather from Midwest, Northeast
Extremely cold, record-breaking temperatures are settling across parts Record-breaking cold following snow to Midwest
A dog searches for a victim during a See stunning images from France to Canada