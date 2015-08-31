NewsNation/World

Man uses $20 bill found on street to buy lottery tickets, wins $1 million

Terminal two is seen through the window of a sky train station at San Francisco International Airport on March 13, 2015 in San Francisco, California. Credit: Getty Images

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

A San Francisco Bay Area man won $1 million in the California Lottery after buying a winning ticket with money he found at the airport.

The California Lottery says that Hubert Tang had not bought a lottery ticket in 10 years.

When he found a $20 bill on the street outside San Francisco International Airport last week, he used it to buy two scratch-off tickets at a market in Millbrae.

One of them led to the $1 million top prize.

Tang, who works as a bartender, plans to save the money for now. Lottery officials said the store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Tang says he may begin leaving $20 bills on the street in random places to spread his good fortune.

