Hunter Biden to step down from Chinese board

Then-Vice President Joe Biden, left, with his son

Then-Vice President Joe Biden, left, with his son Hunter, right, at the Duke Georgetown NCAA college basketball game in Washington on Jan. 30, 2010. Photo Credit: AP/Nick Wass

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Hunter Biden is stepping down from the board of directors of a Chinese-backed private equity firm.

That's according to a statement from Biden's attorney, George Mesires.

Hunter Biden's business dealings in China and Ukraine have become an issue in the 2020 presidential race with President Donald Trump and his allies pressing unproven corruption allegations again Hunter Biden and his father, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

In a statement posted on Medium and first reported by Bloomberg News, Mesires says Hunter Biden intends to resign from the board of BHR Equity Investment Fund Management Co. by Oct. 31.

The attorney says Hunter Biden pledges to avoid conflicts of interest should his father be elected president.

Hunter Biden will also continue to keep his father out of his business affairs.

By The Associated Press

