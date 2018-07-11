TODAY'S PAPER
Hurricane Chris strengthens off Carolina coast

Chris, which was upgraded from tropical storm to hurricane status, was expected to gain strength into Wednesday before weakening Thursday.

Hurricane Chris is shown off the North Carolina

Hurricane Chris is shown off the North Carolina coast on Tuesday. Photo Credit: NOAA via Facebook

By The Associated Press
MIAMI — Weather forecasters say Tropical Storm Chris has reached hurricane strength while moving away from the U.S. coast in the Atlantic.

At 5 p.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Miami said the storm was about 205 miles east-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. It was headed northeast at 10 mph.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect.

Weather officials said in a release that the storm could produce heavy surf and create life-threatening rip currents. Local officials were advised to monitor the storm's movement.

It was expected to gain strength Wednesday before weakening Thursday.

By The Associated Press

