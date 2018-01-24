TODAY'S PAPER
Hyundai recalls nearly 88K older cars due to fire risk

Hyundai is recalling certain 2006 Sonatas and 2006 through 2011 Azeras.

A 2006 Hyundai Azera is seen on June

A 2006 Hyundai Azera is seen on June 9, 2006 in Schaumburg, Illinois. Photo Credit: Tim Boyle / Getty Images

By The Associated Press
DETROIT - Hyundai is recalling nearly 88,000 cars in the U.S. because an electrical short in the antilock brake system could cause engine compartment fires.

The recall affects certain 2006 Sonatas and 2006 through 2011 Azeras.

Hyundai says in government documents that water can get into the antilock brake module, which can overheat and cause a fire even when the cars are turned off. It was not clear if the cars should be parked outside until repairs are made.

The company said it may provide more guidance Wednesday.

Documents show one overheated module in South Korea and one fire in the U.S., but no injuries.

Dealers will install a relay in the main electrical box to prevent a short circuit while the cars are off. The recall should begin Feb. 23.

