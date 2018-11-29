TODAY'S PAPER
46° Good Afternoon
46° Good Afternoon
NewsNation

New Jersey announces restrictions on ICE cooperation

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal speaks during

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal speaks during a news conference announcing pollution lawsuits filed by the state on Aug. 1 in Newark. Photo Credit: AP/Julio Cortez

By The Associated Press
Print

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — New Jersey is announcing new rules limiting law enforcement's cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

State Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced the new directive Thursday at the historic rail terminal at Liberty State Park, an entry point for millions of immigrants.

Grewal says the directive is aimed at drawing a clearer distinction between federal immigration authorities and state, county and local law enforcement officers.

Under the directive, police can't question, search or arrest anyone based solely on suspected immigration status. They also can't ask a person's immigration status unless it's necessary in investigating a serious offense.

Police also are barred from participating in civil immigration enforcement operations conducted by federal authorities.

Officers aren't barred from assisting federal authorities during emergency circumstances.

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

Kristi Collins (R) mourns with her son Andrew, Scenes from California's wildfires: Grief and loss
President Donald Trump and his wife Melania have Trumps light National Christmas Tree in D.C.
Flames consume a Kentucky Fried Chicken as the Extreme weather and natural disasters in photos
Graduates throw their motarboards skyward at the conclusion Foreign students at American colleges
The annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting in Rockefeller Center in NYC lights Christmas tree
Mandatory Credit: Photo by MIKE NELSON/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (9970699m)..A woman See photos from the Southern California mass shooting