JERSEY CITY, N.J. — New Jersey is announcing new rules limiting law enforcement's cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

State Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced the new directive Thursday at the historic rail terminal at Liberty State Park, an entry point for millions of immigrants.

Grewal says the directive is aimed at drawing a clearer distinction between federal immigration authorities and state, county and local law enforcement officers.

Under the directive, police can't question, search or arrest anyone based solely on suspected immigration status. They also can't ask a person's immigration status unless it's necessary in investigating a serious offense.

Police also are barred from participating in civil immigration enforcement operations conducted by federal authorities.

Officers aren't barred from assisting federal authorities during emergency circumstances.