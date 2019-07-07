WASHINGTON -- Trump Administration officials on Sunday defended the conditions at federal immigrant detention centers, amid reports of squalor and overcrowding at several facilities.

Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan, in an interview with ABC’s “This Week,” said he has been warning lawmakers for months that border security agencies were ill-equipped to handle the growing number of migrants seeking asylum at the U.S. southern border.

"My explanation is that it’s an extraordinarily challenging situation," McAleenan told "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz. "We had an overflow situation with hundreds of children crossing every single day ... I’m not denying that there are challenging situations at the border. I’ve been the one talking about it the most.”

McAleenan’s interview came days after an internal Department of Homeland Security report detailed unsanitary and unsafe conditions at five facilities in Texas. His comments also followed the tour by a group of congressional Democrats, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-N.Y.), of two Texas facilities where they denounced the treatment of detainees inside, saying they had inadequate access to food, water and medicine.

A DHS Office of Inspector General report released last Tuesday detailed “dangerous” overcrowding at several of the facilities and showed photos of detainees pressed against cell windows in crammed standing-room only cells that far exceeded their intended capacity. The report also found children often went days without having access to a shower, remained in soiled clothes and often slept on floors.

"We are concerned that overcrowding and prolonged detention represent an immediate risk to the health and safety of DHS agents and officers, and to those detained," the report said.

McAleenan said the department has done a “tremendous amount” to alleviate the pressure on detention facilities by having the U.S. Coast Guard medical corps provide additional medical care at border facilities, and by building additional temporary tent housing for children and families.

McAleenan dismissed a joint report published by the New York Times and El Paso Times on Sunday that quoted border agents at a Clint, Texas, facility who said they raised the alarm about the treatment of children at the facility which has grappled with outbreaks of flu, scabies, chickenpox and shingles.

“What I can tell you right now is that there's adequate food, water, and the reason those children were at Clint station in the first place was so they could have medical care and shower facilities,” McAleenan said.

Acting United States Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ken Cuccinelli, appearing on “Fox News Sunday,” blamed the influx of migrants fleeing poverty and gang violence in Central America on congressional Democrats, saying they should agree to President Donald Trump’s calls for stricter entry standards for asylum-seekers.

“You can complain about conditions; conditions are driven by those numbers,” Cuccinelli said. “So ultimately they’re complaining about the numbers that they’re attracting here.”

Rep. Rashida Tlalib (D-Michigan), who was part of the congressional delegation that toured the Clint facility last week, told ABC’s “This Week” she voted against a $4.5 billion emergency border funding bill that ultimately passed Congress last month because she and other like-minded Democrats including Ocasio-Cortez did not want to direct money to a “broken” and “inhumane” system.

"Three agents took me aside, away from my colleagues and said more money is not going to fix this, that they were not trained to separate children," Tlalib said. "That they don’t want to separate two-year-olds away from their mothers. That’s not what they were trained for, that’s not what they signed up for in their service to our country. They signed up to protect the border, not to separate children, not to put people in cages."