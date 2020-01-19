Trump's impeachment lawyer says actions are 'non-criminal'

WASHINGTON — As the Senate prepares to kick off President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial on Tuesday, the House Democrats prosecuting the case against Trump, and his legal defense team, offered a preview Sunday of the arguments each will lay out in the coming days.

Alan Dershowitz, a constitutional law professor serving on Trump’s legal team, argued on the Sunday morning political talk show circuit that the two articles of impeachment against Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress do not meet the constitutional standard of impeachable offenses, an argument that Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the lead impeachment manager presenting the case against Trump, called “absurdist” during an appearance on ABC’s “This Week.”

Schiff argued that Trump’s defense team has yet to challenge the underlying facts surrounding the president’s dealings with Ukraine that are at the center of the impeachment trial.

"The only thing really new about the president's defense is that they're now arguing, I think, because they can't contest the facts, that the president cannot be impeached for abusing the power of his office,” Schiff told “This Week” host George Stephanopoulos.

The exchanges between both sides came a day after House Democrats filed a 111-page legal brief outlining their case against Trump on charges he abused his office by calling on Ukraine’s newly elected president to launch an investigation into his Democratic rivals ahead of the 2020 presidential election, and obstructed Congress by defying subpoenas aimed at securing information about his dealings with Ukraine.

The House’s seven Democratic impeachment managers, in their brief, asserted that Trump “used his official powers to pressure a foreign government to interfere in a United States election for his personal political gain,” and “attempted to cover up his scheme by obstructing Congress’s investigation into his misconduct.”

Trump’s legal team is expected to file their formal trial brief on Monday, but on Saturday filed a seven-page response to the House brief that argued the articles of impeachment against Trump are “defective” and “a brazen and unlawful attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election and interfere with the 2020 election, now just months away.”

Dershowitz, one of the nine attorneys named to Trump’s defense team last week, argued on ABC’s “This Week” that the two articles of impeachment against Trump are for “non-criminal actions” that do not rise to the level of committing “bribery, treason and other high crimes and misdemeanors” as outlined in the Constitution.

He argued it should be left to voters to decide whether Trump’s actions were “wrong.”

“If the allegations are not impeachable, then this trial should result in an acquittal, regardless of whether the conduct is regarded as OK by you or by me or by voters,” he said on “This Week.” “That’s an issue for the voters.”