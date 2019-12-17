What’s ahead in the impeachment process

U.S. House vote

After weeks of committee hearings, the U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote Wednesday on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The Democrat-controlled chamber is expected to vote to impeach Trump, which would make him the third U.S. president to be formally impeached. Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton were both impeached. Richard Nixon resigned from office before a House impeachment vote.

After the House vote, a Senate trial

If the House votes to impeach Trump as expected, the Republican-led Senate will conduct a trial, likely in January, to determine if Trump should be acquitted or removed from office. Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts will preside over the trial, senators will serve as jurors and House lawmakers tapped by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will prosecute the case as impeachment managers. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), in an interview with Fox News last week, said “there’s no chance” Trump will be removed from office and said he is coordinating with the White House, prompting complaints by Democrats that Republican senators are not abiding by their oath to serve as impartial jurors.