TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Morning
39° Good Morning
NewsNation

Officers recognize, arrest woman who barked at police dog

By The Associated Press
Print

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An Indiana woman who barked at a police dog attracted the attention of officers, who arrested her on outstanding warrants.

Lafayette police say officers were conducting a traffic stop Monday when 20-year-old Kiana Champagne Fletcher, who was standing in front of her home, began barking at a police dog sniffing the stopped car.

The Journal and Courier reports that officers recognized Fletcher and knew she had two outstanding warrants.

Police say Fletcher ran inside her house, but officers arrested her after obtaining a search warrant.

Fletcher remains jailed on warrants for conversion, which is a form of theft, and operating a vehicle without a license. She also faces preliminary charges of possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia after police say they found drugs in her home.

Online court records don't list an attorney who might speak on Fletcher's behalf.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

Dancers perform traditional lion and dragon dances in Asia celebrates Year of the Pig
President Donald Trump is belittling the Senate's top Trump blasts Schumer ahead of address on unity
A bundled-up commuter makes her way through The See photos of extreme cold weather from Midwest, Northeast
A dog searches for a victim during a See stunning images from France to Canada
Extremely cold, record-breaking temperatures are settling across parts Record-breaking cold following snow to Midwest
Flames consume a Kentucky Fried Chicken as the Photos: Extreme weather and natural disasters