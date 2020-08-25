TODAY'S PAPER
Governor credits Trump with helping Iowans in adversity

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference earlier this month.   Credit: AP/Charlie Neibergall

By The Associated Press
DES MOINES, Iowa  — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds addressed the Republican National Convention on Tuesday night in a brief speech that thanked President Donald Trump for his help as Iowans faced adversity from last year's floods and a more recent wind storm.

"Iowans did what you expect Iowans to do. They helped each other. They took care of each other. And they still are," Reynolds said. "But someone else also had our back: Our president."

Reynolds credited the Trump administration with a quick response in spring 2019 when the flooding Missouri River breached levees, inundating communities and farmland. She said Trump again acted quickly to help the state when an Aug. 10 wind storm toppled trees and flattened crops, leaving swaths of the state devastated.

The governor also praised Trump for sending billions of dollars in payments to farmers who faced tariffs during a trade war between the U.S. and China.

"This is an administration of action and outcomes," Reynolds said.

Reynolds spoke remotely from Iowa.

