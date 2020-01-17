TODAY'S PAPER
Spokesman: Several U.S. soldiers injured in Jan. 8 Iranian missile attack

Rubble and debris are seen at Ain al-Asad

Rubble and debris are seen at Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar, Iraq on Monday. Credit: AP/Qassim Abdul-Zahra

By Tribune News Service
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Central Command said Thursday that several U.S. soldiers were injured in an Iranian missile attack on two bases in Iraq earlier this month.

“While no U.S. service members were killed in the Jan. 8 Iranian attack on Al Asad Air base, several were treated for concussion symptoms from the blast and are still being assessed,” Capt. Bill Urban, spokesman for U.S. Central Command said.

“As a standard procedure, all personnel in the vicinity of a blast are screened for traumatic brain injury, and if deemed appropriate are transported to a higher level of care,” Urban explained.

In the days following the attack, some service members were transported from Al Asad Air Base in Iraq to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany, while others were sent to Camp Arifja in Kuwait for precautionary follow-on screening, he added.

“At this time, eight individuals have been transported to Landstuhl, and three have been transported to Camp Arifjan,” the spokesman added.

Iran fired dozens of ballistic missiles at two bases hosting U.S. forces in Iraq on Jan. 8. There was no immediate word on casualties.

Tehran said the attack was revenge for the killing of a top Iranian general.

Qassem Soleimani, leader of Iran’s elite Quds force, died in a U.S. drone strike near Baghdad’s airport in early January.

©2020 Deutsche Presse-Agentur GmbH (Hamburg, Germany)

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

