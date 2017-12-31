Isaac Newton Farris Sr. dies; MLK’s brother-in-law was 83

ATLANTA — The brother-in-law of Martin Luther King Jr. and a founding member of The Martin Luther King Center for Nonviolent Social Change has died.

Isaac Newton Farris Sr., who suffered from prostate cancer and Parkinson’s disease, died at his Atlanta home on Saturday morning, his daughter Angela Farris-Watkins told The Associated Press. He was 83.

Farris married Christine King in a ceremony performed by Martin Luther King Jr. and their brother A.D. King on Aug. 19, 1960.

“He wasn’t caught up marrying into a prominent family,” Farris-Watkins said by phone. “He was secure in his own right.”

Farris was a successful entrepreneur and founder of Farris Color Visions. He also served as project manager for the construction of The King Center.

“Through all the tragedies and victories he helped build the King Center,” Farris-Watkins said.

The center was founded by Martin Luther King’s wife, Coretta Scott King.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Farris was also a deacon and trustee at the historic Ebenezer Baptist church where he was a member for over 60 years.

“He was such an integral part of our family who will be sorely missed,” Farris-Watkins said.

In addition to his daughter, Farris is survived by his wife, Christine, his son Isaac Farris Jr., his granddaughter, Farris Watkins, his sister Gail Farris Joyce and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral arrangements will be handled by Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home in Atlanta.