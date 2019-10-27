Trump confirms death of ISIS leader after U.S. raid

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Sunday announced the death of the leader of the Islamic State terrorist group — Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi — following a raid in northern Syria led by U.S. Special Operations forces.

“Last night the United States brought the world's number one terrorist leader to justice,” Trump said in a rare Sunday morning televised address from the White House.

Trump's speech confirmed earlier news reports that emerged from Syria late Saturday night about al-Baghdadi’s possible death. Preliminary reports indicated a senior Islamic State official died after detonating a self-explosive vest during a U.S.-led raid, but senior Pentagon officials had been awaiting DNA tests to confirm al-Baghdadi’s identity. The Iraqi-born terrorist leader had long eluded U.S. forces despite several close calls and multiple rumors about his death in years past that would eventually be proven false.

Trump said DNA tests confirmed this time around the Islamic State leader had been toppled.

The president said he got to watch "much" of the raid, and he lauded the work of U.S. forces saying they "were incredible." The president said no Americans "were lost in the operation."

Trump said American dogs "chased" al-Baghdadi down a tunnel where he detonated his device killing himself and three others.

"His body was mutilated by the blast," Trump said, speculating that al-Baghdadi "spent his last moments in utter fear."

Al-Baghdadi's death comes as the United States has started to reduce its presence in northern Syria after Trump ordered the withdrawal of nearly 1,000 U.S. troops from the region earlier this month. Trump has said a "small number" will remain in the country, but has not specified how many will remain.

The president teased to his announcement on Saturday evening tweeting: “Something very big has just happened!”

Deputy White House spokesman Hogan Gidley followed up Trump’s tweet about an hour later, issuing an advisory that Trump was slated to make a “major announcement” at 9 a.m. Sunday.