TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Evening
79° Good Evening
NewsNation

Jaguar escapes habitat at Audubon Zoo, kills 6 animals

By The Associated Press
Print

NEW ORLEANS — A jaguar escaped from its habitat at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans and killed six animals.

The male jaguar escaped around 7:20 a.m. Saturday and was captured and returned to its night house after being sedated by a veterinary team nearly an hour later, after it had mauled four alpacas, one emu and one fox.

No people were hurt.

News outlets report the zoo was closed Saturday and would reopen Sunday.

It was not immediately clear how the animal escaped. An investigation is underway.

This is not the first time a jaguar has escaped its enclosure at Audubon. In 2001, a 70-pound cub named Mulac got loose for about 10 minutes before he was brought down with a tranquilizer dart. No animals or humans were injured in that escape.

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

The Alexander Hamilton exhibit at the Smithsonian National Mourning Alexander Hamilton's fatal duel, 214 years later
President Trump said Thursday the U.S. commitment to Trump: U.S. commitment to NATO 'very strong'
Map showing where unaccompanied minors from abroad are Nearly 10,000 detained migrant kids placed on LI
This screen grab image taken from North Korean North Korea: Photos from a reclusive country
Senators debated the merits of President Donald Trump's Senate debates Judge Kavanaugh's record
The sun begins to set behind fairgoers hanging See stunning images from around the world