TODAY'S PAPER
83° Good Afternoon
83° Good Afternoon
NewsNation

Jeff Sessions laughs off 'Lock Her Up' chant during high school visit

The chant refers to Hillary Clinton and was used at Trump campaign rallies as the FBI probed her use of a private email server.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions delivers remarks in Portland,

Attorney General Jeff Sessions delivers remarks in Portland, Maine, on July 13. Photo Credit: AP/Robert F. Bukaty

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — Attorney General Jeff Sessions laughed off and repeated a "Lock Her Up" chant during a speech Tuesday at a high school leadership summit.

Sessions was speaking at a gathering organized by Turning Point USA, a nonprofit that promotes conservative ideals on college campuses, when members of the audience interrupted him with cries of "Lock Her Up."

The chant refers to Hillary Clinton, President Donald Trump's opponent in the 2016 president election. It was a staple of Trump campaign rallies as the FBI investigated Clinton's use of a private email server and remains prevalent at some Trump events.

Sessions, the country's chief law enforcement officer, chuckled at the chant Tuesday, repeated the words once and noted how he had heard that same call during the campaign.

The chant came as Sessions lamented that college campuses were "coddling" students by encouraging them to stymie rather than engage with speech or points of view they disagree with.

"Rather than molding a generation of mature and well-informed adults, some schools are doing everything they can to create a generation of sanctimonious, sensitive, supercilious snowflakes," Sessions said.

The attorney general said that after the 2016 presidential election, students at some campuses held "cry-ins," were encouraged to draw their feelings or were given Play-Doh, coloring books and therapy dogs.

"I can tell that this group isn't going to have to have Play-Doh when you get attacked in college," Sessions said. "When you get involved in a debate, you're going to stand up and defend yourselves and the values you believe in."

"I like this bunch — I got to tell you, you're not going to be backing down. Go get 'em, go get 'em" he added.

Seconds later, the "Lock Her Up" chants broke out.

A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment.

News Photos and Videos

Blooms of phytoplankton forming patterns of blue and Get a bigger view: Stunning images from space
President Donald Trump said he sees no reason Trump sees 'no reason' why Russia would meddle
The Alexander Hamilton exhibit at the Smithsonian National Mourning Alexander Hamilton's fatal duel, 214 years later
Map showing where unaccompanied minors from abroad are Nearly 10,000 detained migrant kids placed on LI
President Donald Trump arrived in Helsinki on Sunday. Trump arrives in Finland for meeting with Putin
FABENS, TX - JUNE 21: New York Mayor Family separations and the border situation in 13 photos