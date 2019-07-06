Wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein has been arrested on sex-trafficking charges involving minors, a law enforcement source confirmed late Saturday.

Two law enforcement officials said he was taken into federal custody Saturday on charges involving allegations that date to the 2000s. The arrest occurred in the New York area. Epstein is expected to be presented in federal court in Manhattan on Monday.

An attorney for Epstein declined to comment.

The well-connected millionaire previously spent just more than a year in jail to resolve allegations that he molested dozens of young girls. He previously pleaded guilty to solicitation charges.

The precise nature of the new charges — and how they differ from the previous allegations to which Epstein pleaded guilty — could not immediately be learned.

The new arrest comes amid renewed scrutiny of that once-secret deal that ended a federal investigation and allowed Epstein to plead guilty to lesser state charges.

The deal also required financial settlements to dozens of Epstein's victims.

The new charges add a significant new wrinkle to the considerable political and legal saga surrounding Epstein. He pleaded guilty in 2008 to state charges in Florida of soliciting prostitution in a controversial arrangement that allowed him to resolve far more serious allegations of molesting young girls.

His case was the subject of an investigation by the Miami Herald, which detailed how then-U. S. Attorney Alex Acosta, now President Donald Trump's labor secretary, shelved a 53-page federal indictment that could have put Epstein behind bars for life. The arrangement is now being investigated by the Justice Department's Office of Professional Responsibility.

The Daily Beast first reported Epstein had been taken into custody.

With John Riley

