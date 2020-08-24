Jordan recounts Trump call with grieving family

Ohio congressman Jim Jordan described an empathetic moment he shared with President Donald Trump, part of an effort that aides said is aimed at presenting a side of the president many Americans don’t see.

At the Republican National Convention on Monday, Jordan recounted a phone conversation with Trump as the Ohioan was en route to visit his grieving family after Jordan’s nephew died in a car accident.

Jordan says he asked Trump if he’d like to say hello to the boy’s father.

Jordan adds: “For the next five minutes, family and friends sat in complete silence as the president of the United States took time to talk to a dad who was hurting. That’s the president I know."

Jordan’s story comes a week after nightly vignettes of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s connection with people who have lost spouses, children and jobs, part of an empathetic narrative the party built to contrast with Trump.