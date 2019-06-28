TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
74° Good Afternoon
NewsNation

Jimmy Carter: Trump is president because of Russian meddling

Former President Jimmy Carter said Friday he believes President Donald Trump actually lost the 2016 election and is only in the White House "because the Russians interfered on his behalf." (June 28) (Credit: C-SPAN)

By The Associated Press
Print

Jimmy Carter Friday took a swipe at the legitimacy of Donald Trump’s presidency, saying Russian interference in the 2016 election was responsible for putting Trump in the White House.

The 94-year-old former U.S. president said that he believes Russia’s meddling “if fully investigated would show that Trump didn’t actually win the election in 2016.” Carter said he believes Trump “lost the election” and became president “because the Russians interfered on his behalf.”

Carter made the remarks during a panel discussion at a retreat in Leesburg, Virginia, for donors to the Carter Center. It was broadcast by CSPAN.

Panel moderator and historian Jon Meacham asked Carter if he believed Trump was “an illegitimate president.”

Carter replied: “Based on what I just said, which I can’t retract, I’d say yes.”

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

From left, Democratic presidential candidates author Marianne Williamson, 5 memorable moments from Thursday's debate
Comedian Jon Stewart is scolding Congress for failing Jon Stewart blasts Congress over 9/11 victims fund
The 10 candidates onstage Wednesday night at the 10 quotes that stood out during Wednesday's debate
Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
A photo of Wolman during World War II WWII veteran recalls D-Day
A screenshot from Page 5, Volume I of 6 key excerpts from the Mueller report
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search