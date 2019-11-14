TODAY'S PAPER
Pastor: Jimmy Carter 'up and walking' after brain surgery

Former President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga., on Nov. 3. Credit: AP/John Amis

By The Associated Press
ATLANTA — Former President Jimmy Carter was already “up and walking” just a day after undergoing surgery to relieve pressure on his brain from bleeding linked to recent falls, his pastor said.

The Rev. Tony Lowden of Maranatha Baptist Church visited Carter, 95, in an Atlanta hospital on Wednesday.

“His spirits are good and he is up and walking,” Lowden told reporters.

Carter Center spokeswoman Deanna Congileo has said there were no complications during Carter’s Tuesday surgery at Emory University Hospital for a subdural hematoma, blood trapped on the brain’s surface.

She said he would remain hospitalized under observation. It’s unclear when he’ll be released.

The center said the bleeding was connected to Carter’s recent falls. A spring fall required Carter to get hip replacement surgery. He fell twice in October, hitting his head at least once.

Lowden said he expects Carter to ask when can he resume teaching Sunday School. The former president has been teaching Sunday School regularly at Maranatha Baptist for decades.

“I am going to tell him that we have everything in order at the church and he doesn’t have to worry about anything,” Lowden said. “There is no need to rush.”

