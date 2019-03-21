TODAY'S PAPER
Jimmy Carter in NYC, on Long Island

Images of President Jimmy Carter in New York City and on Long Island. On March 21, 2019, Carter, who is 94, tied George H.W. Bush's record for the oldest living former president in U.S. history. Carter was born on Oct. 1, 1924.

