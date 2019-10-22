TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Morning
SEARCH
54° Good Morning
NewsNation

Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall at Georgia home

Former President Jimmy Carter delivers a lecture at

Former President Jimmy Carter delivers a lecture at the House of Lords in London in 2016. Photo Credit: Pool via AP / Neil Hall

By The Associated Press
Print

ATLANTA — Former President Jimmy Carter is in the hospital again after falling and fracturing his pelvis Monday evening at his home in Plains, Georgia.

Carter Center spokeswoman Deanne Congileo described the fracture as minor. Her statement said the 95-year-old is in good spirits at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center and is looking forward to recovering at home.

This is the third time Carter has fallen in recent months. He first fell in the spring and required hip replacement surgery. Carter fell again this month and despite receiving 14 stitches, traveled the next day to Nashville, Tennessee to rally volunteers and help build a Habitat for Humanity home.

Carter is the oldest living former president in U.S. history. He and his wife, Rosalynn, 92, recently became the longest married first couple, surpassing George and Barbara Bush, with more than 73 years of marriage.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

A photo from the New York governor's office 7 famous prison escapes in U.S. history
President Donald Trump predicted Wednesday that his impeachment Trump: Impeachment fight could go to Supreme Court
Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
A screenshot from Page 5, Volume I of 6 key excerpts from the Mueller report
Former Rep. Chris Collins pleaded guilty Tuesday in Ex-Rep. Collins pleads guilty in insider trading
Visitors watch white whales make a heart shape See stunning images from around the world
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search