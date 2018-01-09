TODAY'S PAPER
Ex-Arizona sheriff, Trump ally Joe Arpaio running for Senate

In this July 6, 2017, file photo, former Sheriff Joe Arpaio leaves the federal courthouse in Phoenix, Ariz. Photo Credit: AP / Angie Wang

By The Associated Press
Former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio has announced he plans to run for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Jeff Flake.

The 85-year-old Arpaio is a Republican and close ally of President Donald Trump.

Arpaio tweeted Tuesday he seeking the post to support Trump's agenda "in his mission to Make America Great Again."

Arpaio was spared a possible jail sentence last year when Trump pardoned his conviction for disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case.

He flirted with the idea running for Arizona governor five times but decided against doing so each time.

Arpaio says in a fundraising email that he filed paperwork Tuesday for the Senate run.

The Republican Flake has been critical of Trump and announced last year that he would not seek another term.

