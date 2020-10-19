TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
65° Good Afternoon
Hello, we've upgraded our systems.

Please log back in to enjoy your subscription. Thank you for being part of the Newsday family.

Forgot your password? We can help go here.

Log in
NewsNation

Biden has light Monday schedule, tapes interview

Former Vice President Joe Biden waves as he

Former Vice President Joe Biden waves as he walks to board his campaign plane at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in Morrisville, N.C., on Sunday. Credit: AP / Carolyn Kaster

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden is taping a television interview, the only thing on his light, pre-debate public schedule this week.

The Democratic nominee’s motorcade rolled shortly after noon on Monday from his home in Wilmington, Delaware, to the Queen, a downtown theater where his campaign has built a makeshift studio and stage for its candidate to hold virtual events, as well as some speeches and press conferences in person. Biden was taping an interview with "60 Minutes," which was scheduled to air on CBS next weekend.

Biden’s traveling press pool caught a glimpse of him entering the theater, but he did not answer questions.

Biden has nothing else on his public schedule this week except Thursday night’s debate in Nashville, Tennessee. His campaign says he plans to use the bulk of the remaining time preparing for the second and final time he is scheduled to face off with President Donald Trump before Election Day on Nov. 3.

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

Supporters gathered in West Babylon on Saturday at Trump rally in West Babylon
Newsday's Faith Jessie spoke with White House correspondent Newsday reporters analyze Trump-Biden debate
President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett Trump picks conservative Barrett for Supreme Court
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) opposes President Schumer opposes Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination
A colleague and a former student of Judge Colleague, former student defend Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court nomination
On Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the De Blasio reacts to DOJ's designation of NYC as anarchy zone
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search