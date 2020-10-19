Biden has light Monday schedule, tapes interview

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden is taping a television interview, the only thing on his light, pre-debate public schedule this week.

The Democratic nominee’s motorcade rolled shortly after noon on Monday from his home in Wilmington, Delaware, to the Queen, a downtown theater where his campaign has built a makeshift studio and stage for its candidate to hold virtual events, as well as some speeches and press conferences in person. Biden was taping an interview with "60 Minutes," which was scheduled to air on CBS next weekend.

Biden’s traveling press pool caught a glimpse of him entering the theater, but he did not answer questions.

Biden has nothing else on his public schedule this week except Thursday night’s debate in Nashville, Tennessee. His campaign says he plans to use the bulk of the remaining time preparing for the second and final time he is scheduled to face off with President Donald Trump before Election Day on Nov. 3.