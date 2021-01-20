See photos from Joe Biden's inauguration

Joe Biden is being sworn in as 46th president of the United States on Wedensday, Jan. 20, 2021. Prior to the mid-day ceremony, President Donald Trump will leave the White House for the final time of his presidency. Here are photos of all of the day's events from Washington.

"The President's Own" United States Marine Band performs for the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States.

Biden's nominee for Secretary of Defense retired U.S. Army General Lloyd Austin arrives at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States.

Transportation Secretary-designate Pete Buttigieg stands with his husband Chasten Buttigieg and others before the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.

The stairs are vacuumed prior to the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States.

People outside the security fencing wear Biden and Inauguration masks prior to the inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2021. Biden won the 03 November 2020 election to become the 46th President of the United States of America.US Presidential inauguration, preparations, Washington, USA - 20 Jan 2021

US flags representing those who could not attend the inauguration due to Covid-19, flutter in the wind at the Mall before the Inauguration of US President-Elect Joe Biden in Washington, DC on January 20, 2021.

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden as they attend Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle during Inauguration Day ceremonies Wednesday in Washington.

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden as they attend Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle during Inauguration Day ceremonies Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff are at left.

U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (R) and her husband Doug Emhoff (L) attend services at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle with Congressional leaders prior the 59th Presidential Inauguration ceremony on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States.

U..S. President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden wear protective masks while exiting the Blair House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. Biden will propose a broad immigration overhaul on his first day as president, including a shortened pathway to U.S. citizenship for undocumented migrants - a complete reversal from Trump's immigration restrictions and crackdowns, but one that faces major roadblocks in Congress.

Commemorative buttons for the inauguration of Joe Biden as 46th President of the United States are on display on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Air Force One is prepared for President Donald Trump as flags fly on a stage at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.

Outgoing US President Donald Trump waves as he boards Marine One at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2021. - President Trump travels his Mar-a-Lago golf club residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and will not attend the inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden.

Outgoing US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump(C) walk from Marine One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on January 20, 2021. - President Trump travels his Mar-a-Lago golf club residence in Palm Beach, Florida, and will not attend the inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden.

Members of the military honor guard practise ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden at the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States.

US flags are seen in the early morning as preparations continue for the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

Flags line the National Mall towards the Capitol Building as events get underway for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington.

.A Capitol worker hangs up a Presidential seal as preparations are made prior to the inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2021. Biden won the 03 November 2020 election to become the 46th President of the United States of America..US Presidential inauguration, preparations, Washington, USA - 20 Jan 2021

National Guards deploy near the Capitol Building as events get underway for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Washington.

The White House as seen from Lafayette Park before the 59th presidential inauguration ceremony on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. - Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th US president Wednesday, drawing a curtain on the most tumultuous administration of modern times and charting a new course to tackle Covid-19 and unite a splintered nation. Outgoing President Donald Trump entered the White House four years ago as a brash billionaire outsider, but he is being ousted by a polar opposite whose deep knowledge of Washington and personal scars will unquestionably set a different tone.

A moving truck is parked outside of the West Wing of the White House at dawn in Washington, DC, USA, 20 January 2021, on the morning of the US Presidential inauguration. Joe Biden won the 03 November 2020 election to become the 46th President of the United States of America..US Presidential inauguration, preparations, Washington, USA - 20 Jan 2021