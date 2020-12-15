TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
39° Good Afternoon
NewsNation

Mitch McConnell congratulates Joe Biden as president-elect

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference after a weekly meeting with the Senate Republican caucus at the Capitol in Washington on Dec. 8. Credit: AP / Sarah Silbiger

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell congratulated Democrat Joe Biden on Tuesday, calling him the president-elect and saying the Electoral College "has spoken."

The Republican leader's statement delivered in a speech on the Senate floor ends weeks of silence over President Donald Trump's defeat. It comes after electors met Monday and affirmed Biden's election win.

"Many of us had hoped the presidential election would yield a different result," McConnell said. "But our system of government has the processes to determine who will be sworn in on Jan. 20. The Electoral College has spoken."

McConnell prefaced his remarks with praise for Trump's four years in office, saying Trump and Vice President Mike Pence "deserve our thanks."

The Senate leader cited Trump's nomination and ensuing Senate confirmation of three Supreme Court justices, among other accomplishments.

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

President-elect Joe Biden announced key members of his Biden announces key members of foreign policy and national security team
President-elect Joe Biden spoke at a press conference Biden on keeping Affordable Care Act intact
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris President-elect Biden, VP-elect Harris speak
Newsday's Faith Jessie sat down with Newsday's team Joe Biden and Kamala Harris win historic race for the White House
Newsday's Steve Langford spoke to Long Islanders on Long Islanders react to Biden's win
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden Biden: Every vote must be counted
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search