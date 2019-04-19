TODAY'S PAPER
Biden expected to launch presidential campaign next week

Former vice president Joe Biden speaks at a

Former vice president Joe Biden speaks at a rally in support of striking Stop & Shop workers in Boston on Thursday. Photo Credit: AP/Michael Dwyer

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Joe Biden is expected to announce he's running for president next week.

That's according to three people with knowledge of Biden's plans.

Biden will enter the race as a Democratic front-runner, although the 76-year-old faces questions about his age and whether his more moderate record fits with a party that has become more liberal.

The announcement is expected as early as Wednesday and would cap months of deliberation over his political future.

The people with knowledge of Biden's plans insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

The Atlantic first reported Biden's decision.

