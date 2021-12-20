TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
NewsNation

Biden welcomes puppy to White House; no word on promised cat

This photo from President Joe Biden's Twitter account

This photo from President Joe Biden's Twitter account shows the Biden's new dog, Commander. Credit: The White House/AFP via Getty Images

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has welcomed a new addition to the family, a puppy named Commander.

Biden shared a photo Monday on his official Twitter account with a caption that said, "Welcome to the White House, Commander" as well as a brief video of him tossing a ball to Commander and walking the leashed dog into the White House.

No other details about the dog were provided.

The puppy appears to a German shepherd, the breed of Biden's other two dogs, and was a gift to him from his family, according to CNN, which first reported on the puppy's arrival after it was seen scampering around the White House South Lawn on Monday.

His name appears to be a play on Biden’s status as commander in chief of the U.S. armed forces.

Biden brought his other dogs to the White House shortly after he took office in January.

Champ died in June at age 13.

Major, who was much younger than Champ, was involved in several biting incidents during his relatively short tenure at the executive mansion and was returned to Biden's home in Delaware.

Biden's wife, Jill, had said in April that a cat would soon be joining the family at the White House, but a feline has not yet shown up or been announced.

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

The inflation surge has impacted Long Islanders from
How inflation surge is impacting Long Islanders
In this Nov. 30, 2006 file photo, former
See photos of Colin Powell through the years
The FBI on Tuesday said human remains discovered
FBI says human remains found in Wyoming are those of Gabby Petito
Faith Jessie, Cecilia Dowd and Steve Langford share
Remembering 9/11: Newsday TV special report
On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced sweeping new federal vaccine
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) greeted Mohammad Wali
Afghan-American family greeted by Suozzi
Didn’t find what you were looking for?