Presidential primary

JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.

Democratic

BACKGROUND: Biden, 77, of Wilmington, Del., was vice president under President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017. He had been a U.S. senator representing Delaware from 1973 to 2009. He had served as chairman of the Senate foreign relations and judiciary committees. Raised in Scranton, Pa., Biden previously ran for president in 1988 and in 2008. He publicly considered another run briefly in 2016. He graduated from the University of Delaware and earned a law degree from Syracuse University.

ISSUES: Biden said he will protect and expand the Affordable Care Act health care plan known as Obamacare, providing more choice while reducing the cost. Biden said he would reach out to other nations to combat climate change and the expansion of nuclear weapons. He also plans to address racism and inequalities for African Americans, immigrants and the LGBQT community in housing, health care, education, the economy and the criminal justice system. His education program includes making college education tuition free for families with a household income under $125,000. His gun control program includes banning the manufacture and sale of assault weapons. He also would use a law he sponsored as a senator to target systemic police misconduct.