DETROIT - The leaders of the House Ethics Committee say the panel has begun an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment by Michigan Rep. John Conyers.

A statement from Reps. Susan Brooks and Ted Deutch says the committee is aware of public allegations that Conyers may have engaged in sexual harassment of members of his staff and used official resources for impermissible personal purposes.

The lawmakers emphasize that the mere fact the committee is investigating does not itself indicate any violation has occurred.

BuzzFeed reported Monday that Conyers' office paid a woman more than $27,000 under a confidentiality agreement to settle a harassment complaint. BuzzFeed also published affidavits from former staff members who said they had witnessed the Michigan Democrat touching female staffers inappropriately or requesting sexual favors.