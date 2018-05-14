TODAY'S PAPER
Nevada lawyer who defends drunk-driving cases faces DUI charge

John Leo Duffy, 56, was arrested on March 3, according to a report.

By The Associated Press
LAS VEGAS — A Las Vegas attorney who often defends drunken driving suspects is facing a bench trial after being arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports 56-year-old John Leo Duffy was arrested March 3 and a bench trial for him is scheduled for July 9.

According to a criminal complaint, Duffy was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and later charged with DUI and failure to maintain a lane.

Duffy was released on his own recognizance.

Because Duffy works closely with the vehicular crimes unit of the county district attorney's office, the Nevada Attorney General's Office has been asked to handle the prosecution of the case.

A county commission is scheduled to vote Tuesday on handing the case to the state AG's Office.

