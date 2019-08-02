WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Friday dropped Rep. John Ratcliffe as his choice to replace Dan Coats as director of national intelligence following Senate Democrats’ opposition and Republicans’ lukewarm response to the Texas Republican.

The withdrawal of the name of Ratcliffe, a former acting U.S. attorney from East Texas, as Trump’s top choice also came after news reports that Ratcliffe had exaggerated his record prosecuting terrorism cases and arresting 300 illegal immigrants in a single day.

“Our great Republican Congressman John Ratcliffe is being treated very unfairly by the LameStream Media. Rather than going through months of slander and libel, I explained to John how miserable it would be for him and his family to deal with these people ...” Trump tweeted.

....John has therefore decided to stay in Congress where he has done such an outstanding job representing the people of Texas, and our Country. I will be announcing my nomination for DNI shortly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) Aug 214, 2019

“ … John has therefore decided to stay in Congress where he has done such an outstanding job representing the people of Texas, and our Country. I will be announcing my nomination for DNI shortly.”

Ratcliffe followed Trump’s tweets with his own, saying that he “asked the President to nominate someone else,” saying he did not want “a national security and intelligence debate surrounding my confirmation, however untrue, to become a purely political and partisan issue.”

Trump announced on Twitter that Coats, a Republican and former Indiana senator, would step down on Aug. 15 as director of national intelligence, a post that oversees the U.S. intelligence community, and would replace him with Ratcliffe, a staunch Trump supporter.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), asked about questions being raised about Ratcliffe “padding” his resume, said on Tuesday, "I’d rather not address that until I’ve had a chance to meet him to discuss his background and qualifications.”

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has vowed since Monday to fight the confirmation of Ratcliffe. “He strikes me as extremely unqualified in every way,” Schumer said Thursday. “I could hardly think of a worse choice than him.”

After Ratcliffe’s name was withdrawn Friday, Schumer said in a statement, “Thank goodness. Rep. Ratcliffe never should have been considered in the first place. This is part of a pattern from President Trump: nomination on a whim without consultation or vetting, and then forced withdrawal when a mess ensues.”