Homeless Samaritan buys home with money from fundraiser

Johnny Bobbitt Jr., left, Mark D'Amico, center, and

Johnny Bobbitt Jr., left, Mark D'Amico, center, and Kate McClure at a Citgo station in Philadelphia Nov. 17, 2017. Photo Credit: The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP / Elizabeth Robertson

By The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA - A homeless man who used his last $20 to fill up the gas tank of a stranded motorist in Philadelphia has bought a home with some of the nearly $400,000 raised for him by the woman he saved.

Johnny Bobbitt Jr. says on his GoFundMe page that he bought a home over the weekend.

Kate McClure, of Florence Township, New Jersey, ran out of gas on an Interstate 95 exit ramp late one night. Bobbitt walked a few blocks to buy her gas. She didn't have money to repay the Marine veteran, so she created the online fundraiser page as a thank you. The fundraiser has raised more than $397,000.

Bobbitt says he's donating some of his money to a grade school student who is helping another homeless veteran.

