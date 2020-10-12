TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Morning
SEARCH
56° Good Morning
Hello, we've upgraded our systems.

Please log back in to enjoy your subscription. Thank you for being part of the Newsday family.

Forgot your password? We can help go here.

Log in
NewsNation

2nd COVID-19 vaccine trial paused over unexplained illness

This September 2020 photo provided by Johnson &

This September 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the company. Credit: AP/Cheryl Gerber

By The Associated Press
Print

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — A late-stage study of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate has been paused while the company investigates whether a study participant’s "unexplained illness" is related to the shot.

The company said in a statement Monday evening that illnesses, accidents and other so-called adverse events "are an expected part of any clinical study, especially large studies," but that its physicians and a safety monitoring panel would try to determine what might have caused the illness.

The pause is at least the second such hold to occur among several vaccines that have reached large-scale final tests in the U.S.

The company declined to reveal any more details about the illness, citing the participant’s privacy.

Temporary stoppages of large medical studies are relatively common. Few are made public in typical drug trials, but the work to make a coronavirus vaccine has raised the stakes on these kinds of complications.

Companies are required to investigate any serious or unexpected reaction that occurs during drug testing. Given that such tests are done on tens of thousands of people, some medical problems are a coincidence. In fact, one of the first steps the company said it will take is to determine if the person received the vaccine or a placebo.

The halt was first reported by the health news site STAT.

Final-stage testing of a vaccine made by AstraZeneca and Oxford University remains on hold in the U.S. as officials examine whether an illness in its trial poses a safety risk. That trial was stopped when a woman developed severe neurological symptoms consistent with transverse myelitis, a rare inflammation of the spinal cord, the company has said. That company's testing has restarted elsewhere.

Johnson & Johnson was aiming to enroll 60,000 volunteers to prove if its single-dose approach is safe and protects against the coronavirus. Other vaccine candidates in the U.S. require two shots.

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

Supporters gathered in West Babylon on Saturday at Trump rally in West Babylon
Newsday's Faith Jessie spoke with White House correspondent Newsday reporters analyze Trump-Biden debate
President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett Trump picks conservative Barrett for Supreme Court
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) opposes President Schumer opposes Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination
A colleague and a former student of Judge Colleague, former student defend Amy Coney Barrett Supreme Court nomination
On Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the De Blasio reacts to DOJ's designation of NYC as anarchy zone
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search