TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Morning
79° Good Morning
NewsNation

Long Island man gets 100-plus years for sexual abuse in Rhode Island

By The Associated Press
Print

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Long Island man convicted of sexually molesting two young female relatives in Rhode Island has been sentenced to more than a century in prison.

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Kilmartin announced Monday that Jonathan Phillips, 35, was sentenced last week to a total of 150 years in prison, with 125 to serve and the remainder suspended with probation. Phillips was most recently living in Hampton Bays.

He was convicted by a jury in May of six counts of first-degree child molestation, three counts of second-degree child molestation, and second-degree child abuse.

Authorities said Phillips was living in Cranston, Rhode Island, with the mother of one of the victims when he molested them on multiple occasions from 2011 until 2013 starting when they were 10 years old.

Both victims testified at trial.

By The Associated Press

News Photos and Videos

Blooms of phytoplankton forming patterns of blue and Get a bigger view: Stunning images from space
President Donald Trump said he sees no reason Trump sees 'no reason' why Russia would meddle
The Alexander Hamilton exhibit at the Smithsonian National Mourning Alexander Hamilton's fatal duel, 214 years later
Map showing where unaccompanied minors from abroad are Nearly 10,000 detained migrant kids placed on LI
President Donald Trump arrived in Helsinki on Sunday. Trump arrives in Finland for meeting with Putin
FABENS, TX - JUNE 21: New York Mayor Family separations and the border situation in 13 photos