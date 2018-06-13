TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Evening
70° Good Evening
NewsNation

Rep. Joseph Crowley collapses at D.C. rally

By Tom Brune tom.brune@newsday.com @TomBruneDC
Print

WASHINGTON — Rep. Joseph Crowley collapsed briefly from heat exhaustion on Wednesday as congressional Democrats marched near the White House to protest the Trump administration’s immigration policies, said his spokeswoman, Lauren French.

“He’s fine. It was just a little heat exhaustion,” French said in an interview.

Crowley, chairman of the House Democratic Caucus and a longtime congressman from Queens, fell down near 15th Street NW after the march passed by an office of the Customs and Border Protection office, according to reporters at the scene.

In a video posted to Twitter by Politico Pro reporter Ted Hesson, Crowley can be seen sitting on the pavement while being given a bottle of water.

“Rep. Joe Crowley collapsed at the immigration protest, which moved from CBP to 15th Street near the White House. He stood up and was walked to a nearby hotel. Rep. Espaillat said he’s doing OK and getting cold water,” Hesson tweeted.

French said Crowley would resume his usual activities after cooling down and getting some water.

Crowley later tweeted: “Thanks for everyone’s concern — doing fine now. Wish I could say the same for the children and parents at the border.”

Tom Brune covers the White House, Congress, the Supreme Court and the federal government from Washington, D.C.

News Photos and Videos

This June 6, 2018 photo provided by Aaron Natural disaster, extreme weather photos from around globe
President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un Trump, Kim reach agreement, but there's more to go
President-elect George H.W. Bush, left, stands with outgoing Photos through the years of Bush 41, who just turned 94
Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister, pauses during the Where does Canada rank in world happiness?
U.S. President Donald Trump took questions from reporters Trump on Kim: 'We'll be meeting many times'
President Donald Trump speaks during a bill signing Get caught up on President Trump's noteworthy tweets