White House officials were “deeply disturbed” by President Donald Trump’s July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and sought to “lock down” access to electronic records of the call in which Trump urged Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, according to an unclassified version of a whistleblower complaint released Thursday by the House Intelligence Committee.

The whistleblower, in a complaint dated Aug. 12, wrote: “In the course of my official duties, I have received information from multiple U.S. government officials that the President of the United States is using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election.”

“This interference includes, among other things, pressuring a foreign country to investigate one of the President’s main domestic political rivals,” according to the complaint. “The President’s personal lawyer, Mr. Rudolph W. Giuliani, is a central figure in this effort. Attorney General (William P.) Barr appears to be involved as well.”

The complaint was released hours before acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testified before the House Intelligence Committee over initial efforts by the Trump administration to block the release of the complaint.

House Democrats have launched an impeachment inquiry into Trump’s exchange with Zelensky, which came days after Trump ordered White House and Pentagon officials to withhold nearly $400 million in U.S. foreign aid to Ukraine.

During the call, Trump requested a “favor” from Zelensky asking him to probe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, who previously sat on the board of a Ukrainian gas company while his father was in office, according to a memo of the call released Wednesday by the White House.

Ukrainian officials have said Hunter Biden has not been accused of any wrongdoing in relation to his role on the board of Burisma.

The president also asked for Ukraine to investigate CrowdStrike, the U.S. cybersecurity firm that handled the Democratic National Committee’s response to Russian-led email hacks during the 2016 campaign.

Democrats have argued the call amounted to Trump using the perch of the presidency to seek foreign assistance in influencing the 2020 election, but the president has maintained the call was “perfect” and told reporters on Wednesday he placed “no pressure” on Zelensky to act.

The whistleblower, reported to be a U.S. intelligence official, described an “effort to restrict access to records related to the call,” saying that in “the days following the phone call, I learned from multiple U.S. officials that senior White House officials had intervened to “lock down” all records of this phone call, especially the word-for-word transcript of the call that was produced — as is customary — by the White House Situation Room.

THE DEMOCRATS ARE TRYING TO DESTROY THE REPUBLICAN PARTY AND ALL THAT IT STANDS FOR. STICK TOGETHER, PLAY THEIR GAME, AND FIGHT HARD REPUBLICANS. OUR COUNTRY IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) Sep 269, 2019

On Wednesday, the White House, under Trump’s direction released a memo summarizing the call with Zelensky, which notes it is “not a verbatim transcript of discussion … a number of factors can affect the accuracy of the record.”

The whistleblower said they were told by White House officials “that they were ‘directed’ by White House lawyers to remove the electronic transcript from the computer system in which such transcripts are typically stored for coordination, finalization, and distribution to Cabinet-level officials.”

White House officials loaded the electronic file into a “separate electronic system that is otherwise used to store and handle classified information of an especially sensitive nature,” according to the complaint.

“One White House official described this act as an abuse of this electronic system because the call did not contain anything remotely sensitive from a national security perspective,” the whistleblower stated in their complaint.

Trump, who is set to return to Washington on Thursday after three days of meetings at the United Nations General Assembly, took to Twitter throughout the morning, reposting tweets from his political allies and supportive Fox News commentators, who all knocked Democrats for opening an impeachment inquiry.

Tweeting in the morning from Trump Tower, the president said, “Democrats are trying to destroy the Republican party” and he urged Republicans to “fight hard … our country is at stake!”