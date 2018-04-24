A federal judge in Washington delivered the toughest blow yet to the Trump administration’s efforts to phase out an Obama-era program for immigrants living in the country illegally, ordering the administration to continue the program and, for the first time, accept new applicants.

U.S. District Judge John Bates called the government’s decision to phase out the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program starting in March “virtually unexplained” and therefore “unlawful.” However, the judge gave the Trump administration 90 days to provide a more solid reason for ending the program before his ruling will take effect.

In his decision, Bates said the Trump administration’s decision to phase out the program starting in March “was arbitrary and capricious because the Department failed adequately to explain its conclusion that the program was unlawful.”

If the government does not come up with a better explanation within 90 days, he said, the administration’s order to rescind DACA will be vacated and “DHS must accept and process new as well as renewal DACA applications.”

Bates is the third judge to rule against Trump administration attempts to rescind DACA, which provides work permits and deportation protections for about 690,000 immigrants brought to this country as children.