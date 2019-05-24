TODAY'S PAPER
U.S. judge temporarily blocks Mississippi 6-week abortion ban

U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves on Friday issued an order to stop the law from taking effect July 1.

By The Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss. — A federal judge is temporarily blocking a Mississippi law that would ban most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

He heard arguments Tuesday from attorneys for the state's only abortion clinic, who said the law would effectively eliminate all abortions in the state because cardiac activity is often first detectable around six weeks, when many women may not know they are pregnant.

Mississippi is one of several states that have pushed to enact bans on early abortions this year. Abortion opponents are emboldened by new conservative Supreme Court justices and are looking for ways to challenge the court's 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.

