2 broke into boat, woke up sleeping family with selfie, Connecticut police say

Police in Connecticut have charged two people they say broke into a boat at a Norwalk marina to enjoy a fast food meal and take some selfies while a family of five slept on board.

Police tell The Hour the family was awoken at about 2 a.m. Sunday by the flash from a camera.

One family member confronted the intruders, and they ran away.

Police found a receipt inside a bag of still warm fast food and used the receipt to track down 20-year-old Julia Armijo, of Weston, and 23-year-old Renny Isaac, of Ridgefield.

They face charges including breach of peace and criminal trespass.

Armijo told police that neither she nor Isaac had ever been on a boat and only wanted to take some pictures.