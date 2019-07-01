TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Evening
SEARCH
76° Good Evening
NewsNation

Trump says tanks will be part of July Fourth in Washington

President Trump walks across the South Lawn of

President Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House on Sunday in Washington. Photo Credit: AP/Andrew Harnik

By The Associated Press
Print

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says military tanks will be part of Washington's Fourth of July celebration later this week.

Asked Monday about his plans, Trump said tanks will be stationed outside but provided no other details.

Trump had wanted a parade of military tanks and other equipment in Washington after witnessing a similar parade in Paris in 2017. But that plan eventually was scuttled, partly because of cost.

This year, the president is organizing an event called "Salute to America" that the administration says will honor the U.S. military.

Trump plans to deliver a speech at the Lincoln Memorial on Thursday. The event will include music, military demonstrations and flyovers. The annual fireworks display will go off closer to the Lincoln Memorial than the Washington Monument.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News Photos and Videos

Democratic presidential hopefuls (from L) U.S. author and 5 memorable moments from Thursday's debate
Comedian Jon Stewart is scolding Congress for failing Jon Stewart blasts Congress over 9/11 victims fund
The 10 candidates onstage Wednesday night at the 10 quotes that stood out during Wednesday's debate
Dutch Queen Maxima (C) drinks beer in a See the world's 19 happiest countries in 2019
A photo of Wolman during World War II WWII veteran recalls D-Day
A screenshot from Page 5, Volume I of 6 key excerpts from the Mueller report
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search