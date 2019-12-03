TODAY'S PAPER
Kamala Harris ends Democratic presidential campaign

California Sen. Kamala Harris speaks in a Democratic presidential primary debate at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, on Oct. 15. Credit: AP / John Minchillo

By The Associated Press
California Sen. Kamala Harris ended her campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination Tuesday, announcing that her bid "simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue."

"I’m not a billionaire. I can’t fund my own campaign. And as the campaign has gone on, it’s become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete," Harris wrote on Medium, as she said she's suspending her campaign.

Her decision to exit the race comes after months of trying to recreate the momentum from her January campaign launch, which drew 20,000 people in her home state of California.

Harris was once considered a front-runner in the crowded Democratic field but saw her campaign eclipsed by rivals such as Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg.

She had been heavily focusing on the state of Iowa.

She’ll remain California’s junior senator; her term ends in 2022.

