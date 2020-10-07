TODAY'S PAPER
Harris-Pence vice presidential debate: Live updates

Vice President Mike Pence and the Democratic vice

Vice President Mike Pence and the Democratic vice presidential nominee, California Sen. Kamala Harris, will debate Wednesday night.

By Newsday Staff
What's happening:

Wednesday updates

Pence to press 'law and order' message

Republican Mike Pence will press the Trump campaign's "law and order" message at the vice presidential debate against Democrat Kamala Harris.

Pence's guests in the debate hall Wednesday night will include Ann Marie Dorn, the widow of retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn, who was shot to death on June 2 after a violent night of protests.

President Donald Trump and his campaign have seized on the scattered violence that has broken out amid otherwise largely peaceful protests demanding racial justice. Trump has wrongly claimed that such violence has been condoned by his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, and has warned it will continue if Biden wins in November.

Ann Marie Dorn also spoke at the Republican National Convention.

Pence will also be joined by the parents of Kayla Mueller, a humanitarian aid worker who was taken captive and killed by Islamic State militants. — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

State rep, veteran Harris debate guests

Two Utah women will attend Wednesday's vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City as guests of Democrat Kamala Harris.

Angela Romero is a state representative who also works in local government in Salt Lake City, overseeing the Division for Youth and Family programs. The campaign says Romero is focused on supporting families and local businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Deborah Gatrell is a veteran and teacher who is running for a seat on the Salt Lake County Council. She is a Blackhawk pilot who served in the Utah National Guard and was deployed to the Middle East.

The campaign says the two women represent the hard-working Americans that a Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration would fight for. — THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

By Newsday Staff

