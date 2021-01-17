TODAY'S PAPER
Harris to be sworn in by Justice Sotomayor at inauguration

U. S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor

U. S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor speaks at the Mississippi Book Festival in Jackson, Miss., on Aug. 17, 2019. Credit: AP/Rogelio V. Solis

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Wednesday, a history-making event in which the first Black, South Asian and female vice president will take her oath of office from the first Latina justice.

Harris chose Sotomayor for the task, according to a person familiar with the decision. She’ll also use two Bibles for the swearing-in, one of which belonged to Thurgood Marshall, the first Black Supreme Court justice.

ABC News first reported the latest details of Harris’ inauguration plans.

Harris has expressed admiration for both Sotomayor and Marshall. She and Sotomayor share experience as prosecutors, and she once called Marshall — like Harris, a graduate of Howard University — one of her "greatest heroes."

The vice president-elect said in a video posted to Twitter that she viewed Marshall as "one of the main reasons I wanted to be a lawyer," calling him "a fighter" in the courtroom.

And this will be the second time Sotomayor takes part in an inauguration. She swore in President-elect Joe Biden as vice president in 2013.

By The Associated Press

