WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Kathleen Rice dropped a surprise tweet Tuesday, saying she will not run for reelection and will leave Congress at the end of the year after serving four terms.

Rice, of Garden City, made the announcement on her 57th birthday, saying that after being in public service for the 30 years that "we must give all we have and then know when it is time to allow others to serve."

In her tweet, Rice gave no indication about what she will do next.

"Though I will not be running for reelection to Congress this year, I will remain focused on protecting our democracy and serving my constituents throughout the rest of my term," she said.

Rice did not respond to requests for an interview.

Rice, a moderate and member of the pro-business New Democrat caucus, has often clashed with progressive Democrats and twice voted against the election of Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to House speaker.

A friend and ally of Sen. Krystin Sinema (D-Ariz.), Rice joined a handful of other moderate Democrats earlier this year in blocking a proposal to regulate drug pricing which had broad support among House and Senate Democrats.

Rice now serves on the influential House Energy and Commerce Committee and the House Homeland Security Committee.

Rice’s decision means that three of the four congressional districts on Long Island will have open seats in the midterm elections in November. And it will mean that Long Island will have less clout in the House as it loses seats on two of the four most powerful committees.

Rice becomes the 30th Democrat to bow out of the election this fall, adding to the headwinds against the Democratic Party, which now has a 10-seat majority and faces a history of the president’s party losing seats in the midterm elections.

Jay Jacobs, chairman of the New York State Democratic Committee, said Rice told him about her plans to step down but did not say what she would be doing next.

"I just think it was a personal decision. I think she’s just taken a look at 17 years in public service and she just felt it this was a good time to step aside and do something else," Jacobs told Newsday.

Jacobs said he was not worried about his party losing the district, which changed little in the redistricting process and which pundits rate as solidly Democratic.

"We should be fine in the district," Jacobs said. "We just have to find the right candidate. This is a district that needs a moderate Democrat with broad-based appeal."

A Republican who became a Democrat in 2005, Rice won the seat held by Rep. Carolyn McCarthy in 2014 after serving for nine years as Nassau County’s district attorney. She also served as an assistant district attorney in Brooklyn, as an assistant U.S. attorney in Philadelphia.